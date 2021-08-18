Home Business Vienna Stock Exchange will list crypto ETPs from ETC Group By Cointelegraph

Vienna Stock Exchange will list crypto ETPs from ETC Group By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Vienna Stock Exchange will list crypto ETPs from ETC Group

London-based financial services firm ETC Group will list its entire portfolio of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) offering exposure to (BTC), Ether (ETH) and (LTC) on Austria’s national stock market.

In a Wednesday announcement, the ETC Group said the Wiener Börse, or Vienna Stock Exchange, would be listing three of its crypto exchange-traded products that are “100% physically backed and central counterparty cleared.” These include the firm’s carbon-neutral Bitcoin product, a Litecoin-based product and its Ether ETP.