Vienna Stock Exchange will list crypto ETPs from ETC Group By Cointelegraph

London-based financial services firm ETC Group will list its entire portfolio of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) offering exposure to (BTC), Ether (ETH) and (LTC) on Austria’s national stock market.
In a Wednesday announcement, the ETC Group said the Wiener Börse, or Vienna Stock Exchange, would be listing three of its crypto exchange-traded products that are “100% physically backed and central counterparty cleared.” These include the firm’s carbon-neutral Bitcoin product, a Litecoin-based product and its Ether ETP.
