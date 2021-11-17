Video Surfaces Of Lil Uzi Vert Over The Weekend Addressing Attendees At The Day N Vegas Festival — “I Don’t Take No Breaks, If It’s Gettin’ Bad Leave”

Over the weekend, concert-goers attended the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas to see some of the biggest names in music perform like Kendrick Lamar, Rico Nasty, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. As artists are more mindful of the crowd in the wake of the tragedy at Astroworld, some like SZA & Teyana Taylor have stopped their sets to check on fans. However, this isn’t the case for Uzi.

A video surfaced from his performance on Saturday where he took a moment to address fans. In the clip, he says, “I don’t take no breaks,” Uzi said. “If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay.” According to @hotnewhiphop, attendees yelled for him to stop the show after crowd members were reportedly fainting.

Uzi insisted that the crowd not stop the rage before his set ended abruptly. Reports state that he was 30 minutes late to his set, and his mic was seemingly cut after four songs. Some folks online are calling Uzi out for being insensitive. One tweeted, “After Day N Vegas, I am no longer an Uzi fan. Not only was he 30 minutes late, but he dgaf about his fans. Plus, he was insensitive to what happened at Astroworld. His ego won’t allow everyone to disrupt his rage.”

Although Uzi’s brand calls for fans to rage during his sets, not everyone was upset at the comments he made. Another user tweeted that concert attendees need to be held accountable, not just the artists. The tweet read, “People was passing out at Michael Jackson concerts and wasn’t nobody telling the King of Pop to stop his show.”

Uzi has not responded to any of the backlash that he received but is active on social media. Earlier today, he shared a photo of him preparing Trix oatmeal. Roomies, drop a comment and let us know your thoughts.

