Video Shows Rapper Before He Was Shot And Killed – Hollywood Life

The video of the rapper’s final moments showed him filling up at the gas station, where he was shot and killed.

Shortly before he was tragically shot and killed, Young Dolph was filmed at the gas station down the road from where he was shot and killed on Wednesday November 17, via TMZ. The rapper, whose birth name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was seen at the Memphis gas station filling up his camouflage-covered Corvette in the video. In the soundless clips, the 36-year-old rapper was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans, as he walked to the pump from his driver’s side door.



After the stop for gas, Young Dolph went to Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where the store’s owner Maurice Hill said that the King of Memphis rapper said that he’d stopped for cookies, but was shot and killed, according to Fox 13. The Memphis Police told HollywoodLife, “The preliminary information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.” There has not been any information released about the shooters since the tragedy.

Surveillance footage shows that there two shooters, one with a Draco AK-47 pistol and the other with a handgun, via Consequence. The two gunmen also wore hoodies and covered their faces. Police have not released information about suspects or other patrons who may have been at the cookie store when the shooting took place, according to The Associated Press. Memphis City Councilman and Democratic candidate for Governor of Tennessee JB Smiley also tweeted a statement, calling for the city to issue a curfew in light of the shooting. “Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and star known all across this country,” he wrote. “I’m hopeful that the city of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens.”

Following Young Dolph’s death, fans and rappers paid tribute to him. Rap superstars like Chance The Rapper, Offset, and Quavo tweeted tributes and remembrances of Young Dolph. Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram and mentioned how much she loved his music. “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music [sic] EVERY DAY,” she wrote.