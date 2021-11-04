Video Shows Henry Ruggs III Emotional While Sitting On The Ground Moments After Fatal Car Crash 

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged after a woman and her dog were killed after he slammed his Corvette into the back of her Toyota. Now footage from the crash scene has been released.

In the video obtained by TMZ, the Toyota where Tina Tintor, unfortunately, lost her life, can be seen engulfed in flames, while Henry sat feet away from the car on the ground. He was emotional as he was embraced by his girlfriend Kiara Washington. In the clip, she could be heard saying, “Okay. Okay. Okay. Here. I’m sorry,” Henry then pleaded for her to stop yelling.

As authorities arrived at the scene, Kiara is heard yelling for help. “Can we get help?!? Can you please help him!?! He is knocked unconscious,” she said. A witness at the scene identified Henry to authorities by saying, “That’s Henry Ruggs right here. That’s Henry Ruggs right here. He plays for the Raiders.”

As previously reported, authorities claim Henry was traveling 156 mph before the crash and hitting Tina Tintor’s Toyota, at 127 mph. His blood-alcohol level was .161, which is more than twice the legal limit.

He has since posted the $150,000 bond set by the judge, and the terms of his release while out on bail include no intake of any alcohol or operating a vehicle. He has also been mandated to wear an electronic monitoring device as well.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

