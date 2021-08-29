Video & Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.

The Wedding Planner actress took to Instagram to show off her ultra-glam look for the star-studded soirée, which was held in the middle of the iconic Piazza San Marco. Giving her best runway strut to Lady Gaga‘s “Babylon,” Jen was clearly excited as she let out a small shriek and laugh towards the end of the clip. “That Runway show glow,” she wrote, shouting out her makeup and skincare brand JLo Beauty (also used for her evening glam by makeup artist Mary Phillips). In another video shot by the Venice taxi stand, the Bronx native looked sensational as she showed off her look and gave the camera a smoldering stare.

Jennifer was joined at the party, which is part of a three-day event as part of the Venice Film Festival, by her longtime manager Benny Medina. Beau Ben Affleck, 49, didn’t appear to be in attendance — however, he was curiously photographed at the airport ahead of her private flight to Italy late last week. It’s unclear if the Oscar winner flew with her to Venice and decided not to attend the party, or perhaps was just dropping her off before heading back home.

The True Love author also posted a behind-the-scenes photo while getting ready for the bash, wearing, of course, a D&G robe. Her skin was absolutely glowing — likely thanks to her holy grail ‘That JLo Glow’ serum which she uses daily — as she gave fans a preview of her partly done make-up!

Recently, the star has been on somewhat of a D&G kick: she rocked a multi-colored patchwork mini dress by the Italian luxury label on her ritzy yacht vacation with Ben last month, along with a bright yellow kimono and a colorful tote bag from their new collection. She also sported a bejeweled bikini top and boxer shorts by the brand in her video for “Cambia El Paso.”