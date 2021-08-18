Victory Brinker’s ‘AGT’ Quarterfinals Performance Wows The Judges – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The quarterfinals continued during the Aug. 17 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and Victory Brinker returned to the stage with another unforgettable performance.

Nine-year-old Victory Brinker wowed the judges once again with her performance on the Aug. 17 episode of America’s Got Talent. After receiving a Golden Buzzer from ALL of the judges, as well as host,Terry Crews, during her audition, Victory kept up the momentum when she took the stage for the quarterfinals. The youngster gave an absolutely stunning operatic performance, showing off her range of vocals and absolutely gorgeous voice.

Victory got a four-way standing ovation from the judges. “I know nothing about classical music,” Simon Cowell admitted. “However, I do remember, many years ago, on another show, an artist called Carrie Underwood came on and auditioned for me, and I said, you are going to sell millions and millions of records and I was right. I’m going to make a prediction — you are going to be one of the biggest stars to emerge from one of these shows. You have a unique, special talent and I think you are incredible!”

Sofia Vergara added, “It amazes me. I didn’t even know that someone your age could sing this way. I thought someone needed years and years of training and here you are doing it like it’s nothing, and the most natural thing for you. you deserve to be here.” Meanwhile, Heidi Klum gushed that Victory was the “cherry on top of an amazing night,” and Howie Mandel raved that she was “amazing” and definitely going to make the semifinals.

There were plenty of other amazing performances throughout the show, as well, though. In total, 12 acts performed in hopes of making it to the next round of the competition. T.3 was up first. The singing trio sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 You” for their quarterfinals performance. Judges Sofia and Howie were on their feet to applaud the unique and powerful performance, but Heidi and Simon were admittedly “underwhelmed” by what they saw.

Up next was the South Korean dance group, Dokteuk Crew, who brought some big energy with their performance. The set featured some new, impressive moves, but Simon and Sofia felt like they “lost” the guys within the dance. Johnny Showcase took the stage next. Once again dressed in eclectic outfits, Johnny and his band brought the fun with a funk-inspired performance. Simon and Howie made it clear that they were NOT feeling it, though, by pressing their red buzzers in the middle of the show. Heidi had a different view, though, as she stood up to give a round of applause.

The next performer was Tory Vagasy, another singer, who belted out “Heart Of Stone.” Howie reiterated his thought that he doesn’t feel like Tory’s talent has a place on AGT, but Simon, Heidi and Sofia all gave her rave reviews. Tory was followed by Shuffolution, a dance group, and their performance “disappointed” the judges. “I just feel like it’s something we’ve seen a million times,” Simon said, while Heidi admitted that it felt a “little repetitive.”

Next up was Aidan Bryant, a talented teenage aerialist. For his quarterfinals performance, Aidan busted out even more “death-defying stunts.” The judges watched in awe as Aidan flipped and spun around in the sky, and gave the 16-year-old major praise. Simon even said that Aidan is the “one to beat” in the competition! Howie’s golden buzzer group, The Northwell Nurse Choir, a group of singing frontline workers, performed next. They sang “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen, and absolutely crushed it. All four judges gave the nurses a standing ovation.

The guys from Positive Impact Movement went next. The acrobatic group showed off their insane strength and fearlessness in their “terrifying” routine. Heidi was mind-blown by the performance, but Simon said it was “a mess” and sounded his red buzzer! Psychic Peter Antoniou was the next act to take the stage. He was spot-on with his guesses and completely blew away the judges and audience with his act.

Next was Korean Soul, a Korean singing group who perform mainstream music. This time, they sang “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith. Sofia absolutely loved the performance, but Heidi felt like there was “something missing.” Finally, before Victory closed out the night, Josh Blue brought his comedy chops out and had the audience cracking up. The judges raved over his set and how inspirational he is.

Only seven of the 12 acts that performed will make it to the semifinals. The results will be reveled during the show’s next episode on Aug. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.