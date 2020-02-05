Victoria F. apologized for a controversial announcement before the Cosmo drama

A B C
Victoria Fuller He has been criticized for using "White Lives Matter,quot; merchandise in a past modeling campaign.
The reappeared ad apparently was for a marlin conservation group. The picture showed The Bachelor contestant with a "WLM,quot; hat. Another photo showed a model wearing a T-shirt with a Confederate flag and fish, and a third photo showed a model wearing a T-shirt with the words "White Lives Matter,quot;.
"The company & # 39; We Love Marlins & # 39; supports the capture of white, blue and black marlins and their release in the wild," Fuller wrote on Instagram last month. "In regards to a sensitive issue, I come from a very diverse formation and I am in favor of all races! Virginia Beach is a VERY large fishing village where marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clarify this." .
While Fuller has kept his lips closed since the violent reaction began, he issued an apology after the Instagram account @bachelorclues shared the photos.
"I am sorry if your or someone else's feelings were hurt," he wrote in the comments section after being criticized by a follower. "That was never my intention."
He also recognized how he could "definitely see how this could be offensive."
"I apologize immensely," he wrote in another comment. "It was never my intention to reduce this matter."
Earlier this week, fans saw Fuller win a digital Cosmo cover during a group photo session competition. But after the photos of Fuller's last campaign reappeared, the magazine decided to remove the cover.
"Without a doubt, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand "editor in chief Jessica Pels, who selected Fuller for the cover before the ad appeared, wrote part of a letter. "We sympathize with Black Lives Matter and any cause that struggles to end injustices for people of color."
The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber recently defended Fuller during an interview with Build. The season 24 star said "I really didn't know many facts about the whole situation,quot; and that I could only talk about the time they spent together.
"I really enjoyed my experience with her," he said. "I really feel that she is a good person and has many endearing qualities."
He also said he hoped that "people can form their opinion about it based on what they see between us and their time in the program."