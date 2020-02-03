Victor Cruz talks about tips for the Super Bowl party, Lady Gaga and more!

It wouldn't be the Super Bowl weekend without an appearance of Morning popown Victor Cruz!
Like E! Readers surely know, Cruz is a retired NFL receiver, who won a Super Bowl in 2012 while playing for the New York Giants. Therefore, it was not surprising when Jason Kennedy I spotted the new E! personality on the red carpet of Super Saturday Night in Miami, FL.
"I can't not talk to work, right?" Cruz joked as he greeted Kennedy with a hug.
"You were in trouble Monday morning," Kennedy joked during the exclusive chat.
As Cruz is no stranger to a Super Bowl weekend, he had many party tips to offer.
"You just have to map it. It's about programming and making sure you're out of the last place to get to the next one on time," Cruz broadcast of all the Super Bowl parties. "You try to choose two or three, like the good times, the big events."
However, Cruz made it clear that Lady GagaThe main performance at the Super Saturday Night event was the only party that refused to miss.
"Lady Gaga! How could you not come here and support that?" One’s father confessed.
While Kennedy and Cruz acted as lifelong friends on the carpet, this was their first meeting after the 33-year-old athlete's debut in January. Morning pop. However, Kennedy had nothing but valuable things to say about Cruz and his POTM co-hosts, Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie.
And, from what Cruz noticed in the images above, the best moment of his life is going on.
"It's been a lot of fun, man. I'm having more fun than I thought I'd be having on the show," Cruz shared. "Simply talking about so many different things and being able to have a good time and have a good time."
Rob Kim / E! Entertainment
In fact, Cruz was particularly excited about his recent use of a Whoopi cushion in the program.
"That doesn't happen in any other job," Cruz added cheerfully. "I'm having a lot of fun, to be honest with you."
And it seems that Cruz has already quickly become friends with his Morning pop Co-hosts While discussing Super Bowl parties, Cruz revealed that co-host Tweedie knows how to have fun.
"Lilliana goes to bed first. Let's start with that. Scott Tweedie and I are going to continue with the party," Cruz concluded. "Scott knows how to have a little fun, and we will continue like this."
For Cruz's full interview with Kennedy, be sure to see the exclusive clip above!
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.