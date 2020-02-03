Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar launch the trailer for Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal is ready to scare us. The Bollywood heartbreaker stars in Karan Johar's paranormal drama, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film marks Karan Johar's debut in the horror genre.

The creators of the movie launched the movie trailer today. Our photographers photographed Vicky as he headed to the place, showing his best smile. Vicky looked elegant, wearing a black T-shirt over a pair of matching jeans. Karan wore his best style when he put on a green denim jacket with a pair of brown jeans. He completed his look with a pair of great sunglasses. Accompanying the two was the director and producer Shashank Khaitan in a blue shirt on a pair of brown jeans.



See the photos of the trailer launch here