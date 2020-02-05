Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were expelled from television for a year after RHOC's departure

Both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge revealed last month that they were both leaving Royal Housewives of Orange County after 14 seasons and 12 seasons, respectively. And, a new report states that neither Gunvalson nor Judge will be allowed on television for a year due to the non-competition clause in their contracts.

According to Online radar, Gunvalson and Judge are banned from television for a year, and will need a special permit if they want to film another program.

The massive jolt of the cast before Season 15 came after both Gunvalson and Judge were degraded from their full-time status. Gunvalson was a "friend,quot; of the show during Season 14, and said at BravoCon in November that "it will never be reduced again."

Judge lost her full-time status at the end of season 14, and Bravo offered her a "friend,quot; role for three episodes at a rate of $ 20K per episode. The offer was a massive salary cut for Judge, who was earning $ 900,000 per season as full time.

When Gunvalson announced that he was leaving RHOC, he wrote on Instagram that it will always be the OC's OG, but it was time to say goodbye. He also revealed that he is launching a new podcast titled Screaming with Vicki.

Judge wrote on Instagram that 12 wild years have passed, but it was time for her to move on.

An insider called Gunvalson's departure from RHOC "The end of an era,quot;, and made it clear in BravoCon that she would not return as a friend. As for Judge, executive producer Andy Cohen said she has been an incredible part of RHOC for 12 years, and all he had to say about her was that fans hadn't seen Judge's latest in RHOC.

Another source said Bravo wanted Judge to "be a bridge,quot; during Season 15 of the old cast to the new one, but Judge refused.

"Tamra received her collection letter for the last time, after the other ladies, and had important conditions," the source said. “I was even more than degraded to a friend role. I would have very little time with the camera. And that meant that I would gain almost nothing in terms of reality television. ”

Ad

New episodes of Royal Housewives of Orange County We will return to Bravo later this year.



Post views:

0 0