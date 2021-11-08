Viatris Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Viatris Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



Investing.com – Viatris reported on Monday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Viatris announced earnings per share of $0.26 on revenue of $4.54B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8834 on revenue of $4.39B.

Viatris shares are down 26.73% from the beginning of the year, still down 27.20% from its 52 week high of $18.86 set on December 31, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 25.07% from the start of the year.

Viatris follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Viatris’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on October 19, who reported EPS of $2.6 on revenue of $23.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $23.64B.

Pfizer had beat expectations on November 2 with third quarter EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $24.09B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $22.58B.

