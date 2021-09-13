ViacomCBS to restructure Paramount Pictures – WSJ

Article content

ViacomCBS Inc is revamping the operations of its Paramount Pictures movie and television production unit under a broader management shake-up, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The realignment will see Paramount Television expected to focus primarily on making content for its sister cable and streaming networks, the report https://on.wsj.com/3tyykFQ added.

Paramount Television creates content for media platforms such as Apple Inc’s TV+ platform and Netflix Inc .

The new structure, expected to be unveiled on Monday, will have the movie and television arms run as separate entities, the newspaper reported citing sources.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for a comment.

Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins will oversee films while David Nevins, a long-time ViacomCBS television executive, will head the Paramount television unit, the report said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)