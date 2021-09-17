Veteran trader explains when it’s the best time to cash out of the market By Cointelegraph

2021 has been a wild ride for the cryptocurrency market as shocked its naysayers by setting a new record high at $64,863, and the DeFi and NFT sector made headlines around the world.
Crypto traders need to be wary of times like these because the notoriously volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market can see vast fortunes wiped out in a matter of hours or days once the trend shifts.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.