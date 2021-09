Article content

COPENHAGEN — Wind turbine maker Vestas said on Monday it would cease production at three plants in Spain, Germany and Denmark as part of the integration of its onshore and offshore business.

The move will impact around 650 employees at Vestas’ factories in Lauchhammer, Germany, Viveiro, Spain and Esbjerg, Denmark, the company said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Editing by Louise Heavens)