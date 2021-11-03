Vestas Q3 below expectations; lowers FY profit guidance By Reuters

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Vestas, the world’s largest maker of wind turbines, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and lowered its forecast for operating profit margin for the full-year.

Operating profit before special items fell 21% to 325 million euros ($376 million), lagging the 381 million euros forecast by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

The company lowered expectations to its operating profit margin to 4% from previously 5-7% – a far cry from its long-term target of a 10% margin. ($1 = 0.8633 euros)

