Vertex Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Vertex (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Vertex announced earnings per share of $3.56 on revenue of $1.98B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.08 on revenue of $1.86B.

Vertex shares are down 23% from the beginning of the year, still down 25.46% from its 52 week high of $242.90 set on January 25. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 23.31% from the start of the year.

Vertex follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Vertex’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on October 19, who reported EPS of $2.6 on revenue of $23.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $23.64B.

Thermo Fisher Scientific had beat expectations on October 27 with third quarter EPS of $5.76 on revenue of $9.33B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.68 on revenue of $8.38B.

