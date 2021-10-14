Verizon says majority of U.S. employees must be vaccinated

Article content WASHINGTON — Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday the majority of its U.S. workforce must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 under President Joe Biden’s federal contractor executive order. Verizon said thousands of non-union U.S. employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 under the executive order. Verizon, a federal contractor, said it https://www.verizon.com/about/news/speed-october-14-2021 was in discussions with its unions about vaccination requirements for 30,000 U.S. unionized employees.

Article content The company said retail employees and some other workers must be vaccinated by Feb. 1. Contractors, vendors, visitors and new hires who enter Verizon U.S. facilities must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1. The vast majority of Verizon’s 130,000 employees worldwide are in the United States. The vaccine mandates will apply to nearly all its non-union employees. Some “home-based” Verizon Consumer Group and others are excluded, the telecommunications company said. “While we respect that within our workforce there are people with different beliefs and perspectives related to COVID-19 and the vaccine, we must comply with the government’s requirements, including those for federal contractors,” Verizon said.