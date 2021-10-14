Verizon says 30,000 U.S. employees must meet Dec. 8 vaccination deadline

Article content WASHINGTON — Verizon Communications In said on Thursday that about 30,000 non-union U.S. employees must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 under President Joe Biden’s federal contractor executive order. Verizon, a federal contractor, said it https://www.verizon.com/about/news/speed-october-14-2021 was in discussions with its unions about vaccination requirements. Verizon said retail employees and some other employees must be vaccinated by Feb. 1. Contractors, vendors, visitors and new hires who enter Verizon U.S. facilities must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1.

Article content Verizon said some “home-based” Verizon Consumer Group are excluded. “At the moment, this does not apply to our union-represented employees as we are in discussion with the unions,” Verizon said. “While we respect that within our workforce there are people with different beliefs and perspectives related to COVID-19 and the vaccine, we must comply with the government’s requirements, including those for federal contractors.” A growing number of federal contractors are complying with the Dec. 8 deadline. Union Pacific Corp, the top U.S. railroad operator, said on Wednesday it will require its 31,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated. Last month, U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said it will require nearly all of its 18,000 employees be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.