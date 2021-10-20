Verizon Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Verizon Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – Verizon (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Verizon announced earnings per share of $1.41 on revenue of $32.9B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $33.32B.

Verizon shares are down 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.50% from its 52 week high of $61.95 set on December 2, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 20.33% from the start of the year.

Verizon shares gained 0.73% in pre-market trade following the report.

Verizon follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Verizon’s report follows an earnings beat by Netflix on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

Prologis had beat expectations on Friday with third quarter EPS of $0.97 on revenue of $1.04B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.4715 on revenue of $1.04B.

