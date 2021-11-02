Verisk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Verisk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Verisk (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Verisk announced earnings per share of $1.44 on revenue of $759M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $757.4M.

Verisk shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.15% from its 52 week high of $215.99 set on October 22. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 23.28% from the start of the year.

Verisk shares gained 0.06% in after-hours trade following the report.

Verisk follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Verisk’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on October 13, who reported EPS of $3.74 on revenue of $30.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.79B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on October 14 with third quarter EPS of $4.52 on revenue of $72.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.42 on revenue of $71.38B.

