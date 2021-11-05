Verde AgriTech Files Amended Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “ NPK ”) (OTCQB: “ AMHPF ”) (“ Verde ” or the “ Company ”) announces that it has voluntarily filed amended and restated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the quarters ending March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (the “Amended and Restated Interim Filings”). The Amended and Restated Interim Filings can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR, accessible at www.sedar.com.

The Amended and Restated Interim Filings reflect two corrections made to the previous filings:

The corrections are reflected in the following table:

About Verde AgriTech

Verde is an agricultural technology company that develops and produces fertilizers. Rooting our solutions in nature, we make agriculture healthier, more productive, and profitable for farmers. We work to improve the health of all people and the planet.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements can be accessed at this link.

For additional information please contact:

Cristiano Veloso , President, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +55 (31) 3245 0205; Email: investor@verde.ag

www.investor.verde.ag | www.verde.ag | www.supergreensand.com