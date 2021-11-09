Verasity Announces Esports Fight Club Rebrand to VeraEsports By DailyCoin

Verasity Announces Esports Fight Club Rebrand to VeraEsports



Esports Fight Club (EFC), the leading blockchain-powered Watch & Earn platform, has announced the successful completion of its rebrand to VeraEsports on November 8. Verasity, a blockchain enterprise known for its patented Proof of View technology and as the parent organization of VeraEsports, initiated the rebrand to prepare the esports platform for significant expansion in the gaming sector as well as institutional partnerships.

Verasity first launched EFC in 2019 as a proof of concept, supporting the company’s patented Proof of View technology. Since then, VeraEsports has managed to obtain a significant market share in the esports streaming sector, reaching over 10M users. Users of VeraEsports are rewarded with selected prizes for engaging with the platform in order to incentivize user engagement for publishers and streamers. Additionally, VeraEsports users are able to participate or host their own online tournaments for various titles and compete for a pool of tokens.

Since its original inception, VeraEsports has forged partnerships with a number of leading gaming companies and titles, including Dota, PUBG. Counter-strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Riot, and more. By hosting tournaments and streams of popular esports titles on VeraEsports, Verasity has not only introduced millions of online gamers to its blockchain-based Watch & Earn functionality, but also demonstrated the considerable benefits of its Proof of View technology to global corporations.

“The rebranding of Esports Fight Club was to both align closer with Verasity as we work to unite esports and crypto communities within a single hub – and also to reflect a completely new era in esports. We worked with our partners to deliver a completely new experience for gamers. We are bringing a secure, transparent platform to advertisers and content creators, where they are secure from fraud, bots and malicious actors”

said CEO RJ Mark.

VeraEsports continues to uphold trustworthiness to its user base and partners, assuring them of zero bots or fake news on its platform. The successful rebrand is a chance for a more open and innovative ecosystem for online gamers and crypto at large. Esports fans can begin playing, watching and earning points on veraesports.com – or join the esports community on Discord. For more news on the same, readers can follow Verasity on Telegram and Twitter (NYSE:).

Continue reading on DailyCoin