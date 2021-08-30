Venture Funds Pour Into Hardware as China Curbs Internet Firms

Article content (Bloomberg) — China’s hardware startups are getting more venture capital funding this year, helped by Beijing’s effort to drive investments in strategicially important technology as well as its crackdown on the internet sector. Venture firms pumped $5.4 billion into hardware startups such as chip producers and robotics makers across Greater China during the first half of the year, according to a report by Seattle-based data provider PitchBook on Tuesday. That’s already surpassed the $5.1 billion raised in total last year and is almost quadruple the $1.4 billion total for 2016.

Article content That’s likely to provide a boost to China’s efforts to drive spending and research in key industries like cutting-edge chipmaking. The country enshrined its ambitions to achieve tech self-sufficiency in its latest five-year economic blueprint published earlier this year, while one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted aides has been tapped to lead the chip battle against the U.S. The sector also looks like a safer bet, as Beijing’s campaign to rein in internet firms in areas from e-commerce to ride-hailing and online education wipes out billions of dollars in market values. Read more: China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S. New initiatives in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan “aim to increase scientific and technical capabilities within areas such as renewable energy, quantum computing, biotechnology, and semiconductors,” PitchBook said in its report. “Investors with the network and capacity to invest in these companies in their earlier stages will reap great financial benefit as governments and economic development councils within the region look to boost capital deployment into these industries.”