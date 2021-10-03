‘Venom’ Sequel From Marvel, Sony Leads U.S. Box Office in Debut

The new Marvel feature generated $90.1 million in the U.S. and Canada, Comscore Inc. estimated on Sunday. Boxoffice Pro was projecting $71 million. “The Addams Family 2,” from Bron Studios and United Artists Releasing, debuted in second place with $18 million, compared with a forecast of $16.1 million. The weekend’s other new film, “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” opened with revenue of $5 million for AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros.

(Bloomberg) — “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” a sequel to a 2018 superhero film from Marvel and Sony Pictures, opened as the No. 1 film in North American theaters this weekend, knocking another Marvel picture, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” from its perch after four weeks.

The prospects for theaters look to be on the upswing after a long period of closings and reduced sales because of the Covid-19 pandemic and a thin schedule of exciting releases. The newest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” opens next weekend and is followed soon after by the big budget Warner Bros. picture “Dune.” What’s more, Walt Disney Co., the owner of Marvel, has said it will give all of its remaining 2021 pictures an exclusive theatrical run.

That wasn’t the case with “The Many Saints of New York,” about the early life of mafioso Tony Soprano, the main character in the HBO series “The Sopranos” that ended in 2007. The film also debuted online on HBO Max the same day, potentially cutting ticket sales. Boxoffice Pro had forecast $9 million in revenue. Rotten Tomatoes said 73% of critics were recommending the picture.”Venom” stars British actor Tom Hardy reprising his role as the titular superhero and his alter ego Eddie Brock. About 62% of critics were recommending the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes.”The Addams Family 2″ got the lowest rating of the three new pictures at 20%. The animated film features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz.

