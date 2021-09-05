Venice Film Festival 2021 Fashion Roundup

Bradly Lamb
When I say NEXT LEVEL LOOKS.

So, the 2021 Venice Film Festival began* this week and — Y’ALL — celebs came through with some looks that were positively NEXT LEVEL.


*The festival runs from Sept. 1 through 11!

So, with that in mind, here are 21 of the very best looks to grace the red carpet (so far):

1.

Zendaya in Balmain


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

2.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

3.

Zoe Saldana in Dolce & Gabbana


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

4.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Valentino


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

5.

Kristen Stewart in Chanel


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

6.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

7.

Penélope Cruz in Chanel


Dominique Charriau / WireImage


Dominique Charriau / WireImage

8.

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

9.

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

10.

Olivia Colman in Armani


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

11.

Jessica Chastain in Versace


Dominique Charriau / WireImage


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

12.

Barbara Palvin in Armani


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

13.

Oscar Isaac in Prada


Dominique Charriau / WireImage


Dominique Charriau / WireImage

14.

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

15.

Tiffany Haddish in Christian Siriano


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

16.

Maria Carla Boscono in Jean Paul Gaultier


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

17.

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Prada


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

18.

Bianca Balti in Dolce & Gabbana


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

19.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Etro


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

20.

Kirsten Dunst in Armani


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

21.

And finally: Adriana Lima in Etro


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

And there ya have it! Which 2021 Venice Film Festival look is your fave (ya know, so far)? Share in the comments below!

