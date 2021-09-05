Venice Film Festival 2021 Fashion Roundup

When I say NEXT LEVEL LOOKS.
So, the 2021 Venice Film Festival began* this week and — Y’ALL — celebs came through with some looks that were positively NEXT LEVEL.
So, with that in mind, here are 21 of the very best looks to grace the red carpet (so far):
1.
Zendaya in Balmain
2.
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
3.
Zoe Saldana in Dolce & Gabbana
4.
Jake Gyllenhaal in Valentino
5.
Kristen Stewart in Chanel
6.
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
7.
Penélope Cruz in Chanel
8.
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino
9.
Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann
10.
Olivia Colman in Armani
11.
Jessica Chastain in Versace
12.
Barbara Palvin in Armani
13.
Oscar Isaac in Prada
14.
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana
15.
Tiffany Haddish in Christian Siriano
16.
Maria Carla Boscono in Jean Paul Gaultier
17.
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Prada
18.
Bianca Balti in Dolce & Gabbana
19.
Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Etro
20.
Kirsten Dunst in Armani
21.
And finally: Adriana Lima in Etro
And there ya have it! Which 2021 Venice Film Festival look is your fave (ya know, so far)? Share in the comments below!
