Venice Film Festival 2021 Fashion Roundup Part 2

And yes, Ben and Jen are on this list.
Last weekend, we took a look at some of the very best ensembles the 2021 Venice Film Festival red carpet had to offer. WELL — considering the festival continued through this week, concluding today — now we have even MORE looks for you to enjoy (and judge)! So, with that in mind, here are 19 more of the very best looks to grace the red carpet:
1.
Jodie Comer in Alaia
2.
Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika
3.
Cynthia Erivo in Versace
4.
Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana
5.
Ben Affleck and Dolce & Gabbana
6.
Frida Aasen in Zuhair Murad
7.
Kate Hudson in Valentino
8.
Hailee Steinfeld in Armani
9.
Ester Exposito in Versace
10.
Matt Damon in Valentino
11.
Penelope Cruz in Chanel
12.
Zendaya in Valentino
13.
Beatrice Brusco in Jean-Louis Sabaji
14.
Milena Smit in Balmain
15.
Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna
16.
Natalia Paragoni in Zuhair Murad
17.
Denny Méndez in Gabriele Fiorucci Bucciarelli
18.
Jessica Wang in Alberta Ferretti
19.
And finally: Tina Kunakey in Armani
And there ya have it! Which 2021 Venice Film Festival look was your overall fave?! Share in the comments below! OH! And be sure to check out our first roundup to enjoy even more stunning red carpet looks!
