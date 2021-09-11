Venice Film Festival 2021 Fashion Roundup Part 2

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

And yes, Ben and Jen are on this list.

Last weekend, we took a look at some of the very best ensembles the 2021 Venice Film Festival red carpet had to offer. WELL — considering the festival continued through this week, concluding today — now we have even MORE looks for you to enjoy (and judge)! So, with that in mind, here are 19 more of the very best looks to grace the red carpet:

1.

Jodie Comer in Alaia


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

2.

Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


Franco Origlia / Getty Images

3.

Cynthia Erivo in Versace


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

4.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

5.

Ben Affleck and Dolce & Gabbana


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

6.

Frida Aasen in Zuhair Murad


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

7.

Kate Hudson in Valentino


Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

8.

Hailee Steinfeld in Armani


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

9.

Ester Exposito in Versace


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Lexus

10.

Matt Damon in Valentino


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Maria Moratti / Getty Images

11.

Penelope Cruz in Chanel


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

12.

Zendaya in Valentino


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

Beatrice Brusco in Jean-Louis Sabaji


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

14.

Milena Smit in Balmain


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

15.

Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

16.

Natalia Paragoni in Zuhair Murad


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

Denny Méndez in Gabriele Fiorucci Bucciarelli


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

18.

Jessica Wang in Alberta Ferretti


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

19.

And finally: Tina Kunakey in Armani


Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images


Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

And there ya have it! Which 2021 Venice Film Festival look was your overall fave?! Share in the comments below! OH! And be sure to check out our first roundup to enjoy even more stunning red carpet looks!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR