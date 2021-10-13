Venezuelan international airport to accept Bitcoin payments: Report By Cointelegraph

A major international airport in Venezuela is reportedly preparing to start accepting cryptocurrencies like (BTC) as payment for tickets and other services.
Simón Bolívar International Airport is working to enable cryptocurrency payments to comply with local industry standards, regional news agency El Siglo reported on Sunday. Also known as Maiquetia, the airport is located in downtown Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.
