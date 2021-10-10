Venezuela monthly inflation slowed to 7.1% in September -central bank

Article content

CARACAS — Venezuela’s inflation slowed to 7.1% in September compared to the previous month when it closed at 19.8%, the country’s central bank said on Saturday, following a three-month delay in publishing inflation figures.

September’s rise in consumer prices takes Venezuela’s annual inflation to 1,945.9%, according to calculations by Reuters based on data released by the country’s monetary policy authority, hitting citizens’ earnings and exacerbating poverty.

Inflation slowed in September as the exchange rate with the U.S. dollar stabilized, the Venezuelan finance observatory said in its monthly report published this week.