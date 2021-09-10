Venezuela central bank reports $5 bln jump in international reserves

Article content

CARACAS — Venezuela’s central bank on Friday published data showing that its international reserves have jumped to a five-year high of nearly $11.3 billion.

The South American nation’s reserves rose by $5.1 billion on Wednesday, according to a spreadsheet published on the central bank’s website that tracks daily reserve movements.

That increase was removed from the spreadsheet around mid-day but restored by the afternoon.

It was not immediately evident where the funds came from. The central bank did not reply to a request for comment.