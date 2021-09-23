VelasPad Launch Spurs Blockchain Growth and Development By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
VelasPad Launch Spurs Blockchain Growth and Development
  • VelasPad launches to accelerate the growth and development of blockchain projects
  • The platform will help projects secure funds and distribute tokens transparently
  • VelasPad is backed by the Bluezilla Group, known for ETHPad, TRONPad, and BSCPad

As the blockchain industry grows, the market is becoming more competitive. Users opt for faster, more efficient, and more affordable services as they try to avoid the volatile and high fees on the popular network. This is one of the issues that VelasPad provides a solution for. The launchpad recently took off with the goal of empowering projects to build on the Velas blockchain — a leading blockchain with high transactions-per-second (TPS) and rock-bottom costs.

The benefits of having a native launchpad are astronomical. This not only helps projects gather funds, but also provides a platform to issue tokens transparently and fairly.

Within the Velas ecosystem, the launchpad is VelasPad. It’s officially endorsed and partnered with Velas while being a separate entity in itself. …

