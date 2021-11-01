Velas Launches Its First DEX — 40 More Projects in the Pipeline By CoinQuora

Velas Launches Its First DEX — 40 More Projects in the Pipeline



Velas, set to launch over 40 unique projects, calls on investors to buy VLX.

Velas’ high TPS, advanced scaling, and AI usage make it a better version of .

Velas has a market of $322 million, making it a viable investment for investors.

The cryptocurrency and blockchain spheres remain dedicated to creating innovative designs. In line with that, Velas keeps breaking barriers and surprising many people. Recently, Velas launched its first DEX with several other projects set to launch on the Velas ecosystem.

In detail, Velas is the fork of Solana V2 with an EVM chain integration launched in 2019. Velas enables a scalable solution for DApps with up to 75k TPS. Smart contracts on can be brought to Velas with just a few clicks. This creates a solution for DeFi, DApps, and also NFTs.

Transactions on Velas are relatively low, thereby boosting the network’s performance. To jump on the Velas train while it is still at the early stage, simply buy the native blockchain asset. Similarly, you can buy via an investment in its fast-growing ecosystem.

Velas’ native token, VLX has come to become one of the top 250-coin, exceeding the $320 million market cap. The Velas ecosystem is still fresh and ready for new projects. Hence, implying that the VLX price will grow greatly in the future. VLX ATH of $0.208 with a market cap of $322 million is yet another indication of a potential rise that will subsequently march up to and Ethereum soon.

Velas Grows Exponentially

The fully compatible blockchain, Velas keeps adding value to its ecosystem as a result of its recent projects. Firstly, the Velas Grant Program which was targeted at $5 million, surpassed the team’s expectations. Instead, the team raised that to $100 million to call the attention of more developers, users, and innovative ideas.

Next, the team launched VelasPad, the native launchpad for all Velas’ projects. The VelasPad helps in coding, marketing, legal, market and as well gives financial support. VelasPad’s native currency, VLXPAD is at a 149.21x ROI, showing a high demand for exposure to ongoing development in this ecosystem.

WagyuSwap is the next highly-anticipated project to launch on Velas soon. Thanks to leveraging the Velas technology stack, the decentralized exchange, WagyuSwap will be the world’s fastest and cheapest decentralized exchange (DEX). WagyuSwap’s native token was sold for $0.005 during the public sale. Today, it trades for $0.282, offering investors a high return on investment.

Up next is the BitOrbit project, powered by Velas technology. BitOrbit is the first project to leverage the Velas ecosystem. BitOrbit serves as a trusted, private blockchain-based platform where content monetization is the primary focus across social platforms. Through BitOrbit, an influencer can value their privacy and eliminate intermediaries all at once.

The Velas team is calling on all investors and interested parties to take up this golden opportunity availed by Velas. Invest in VLX today or the Velas ecosystem through VelasPad, BitOrbit, and WagyuSwap. Also, you can invest in any of the other 40 projects launching on the Velas blockchain in the coming months.

