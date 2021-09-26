Vee Finance Hackers Loots $35M After Its Mainnet Launch By CoinQuora

Announcement: Our platform may have been exploited. All services have been paused. We are investigating the cause, please follow our official accounts for latest update. Thanks!

The cyber attackers are back once again in exploiting another crypto network. This time, the hackers cracked the blockchain defense of Vee Finance (VEE). As a result, VEE lost a huge estimated amount of $35 million. In detail, the hackers managed to loot crypto assets amounting to 8804.7 ETH and 213.93 BTC. Indeed, this huge volume of assets that have been robbed in the VEE platform pains the network.

