Vedanta Shares Plunge as Unit Defers Meet to Discuss Dividend

(Bloomberg) — Vedanta Ltd.’s shares plunged the most in 10 months after the conglomerate’s cash-rich unit deferred a meeting scheduled to discuss dividend payments.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd., nearly two-third owned by Vedanta, in an exchange filing said it has deferred the meeting scheduled for Tuesday without providing a fresh date or offering reasons. Vedanta didn’t immediately respond to a query seeking comment.

Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc are part of billionaire Anil Agarwal’s metals, mining and energy empire. The latter is the conglomerate’s cash cow and Agarwal’s holding companies depend on dividends from the Udaipur-based firm to help repay their debt.