Vectorspace AI (VXV) flies under the radar to new highs as big data becomes the ‘new’ oil By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

“I’m in it for the tech,” is a phrase commonly used in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by many who want to express a deeper motivation for being involved with blockchain technology beyond the significant gains that are known to happen in the volatile asset class.

One project that has quietly climbed the charts without the need to jump on the decentralized finance (DeFi) or nonfungible token (NFT) trend is Vectorspace AI (VXV), a protocol building correlation matrix datasets capable of detecting hidden relationships in data and training artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

VXV/USD 1-day chart. Source: CoinGecko