Vecima Extends Industry-Leading Remote MACPHY Cable Access Solution with Latest Generation RMD Module

As the developers of Remote MACPHY (R-MACPHY) and the industry’s most open and interoperable Remote PHY (R-PHY) vendor, Vecima’s introduction of the Entra EMM324 marks the most flexible and capable RMD on the market today. The EMM324 will initially be available in Vecima’s Entra EN8100 Cable Access node as well as in Vecima’s recently announced EN9000 Generic Access Platform (GAP) node. Integration into other third party nodes is expected in the future.

VICTORIA, British Columbia — Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced its latest generation of the Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) Cable Access module today. Vecima’s EMM324 RMD module, part of Vecima’s Entra TM Unified Access portfolio of products, is immediately available for select customer trial engagements.

Supporting two downstream service groups, four upstream service groups, and full spectrum DOCSIS 3.1, the EMM324 is the industry’s highest capacity RMD available. Up to two EMM324 modules can be integrated into a single node housing, delivering an unparalleled 40 Gbps downstream and 6 Gbps upstream in a 4×4 Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) Cable Access node configuration. The EMM324 utilizes latest generation silicon and takes advantage of Vecima’s years of experience deploying both R-MACPHY and R-PHY at dozens of operators around the globe.

“Vecima has demonstrated a continued commitment to ongoing DAA innovation,” said Scott Raaf, Vice President of Product Management at Vecima. “The EMM324 RMD module, like the EN9000 GAP node we’ve recently announced, delivers an open, highly-scalable Cable Access network with no constraints on growth. We believe Vecima remains the most innovative and open vendor in the Cable Access space.”

The Entra EMM324 RMD module, and the Vecima nodes supporting it, are completely integrated with Vecima’s Entra Unified Access Controller. The Unified Access Controller, built for public cloud, private cloud, or bare metal deployment architectures, controls and manages all aspects of Vecima’s R-MACPHY and PON access technologies.

“The unique thing we’ve done at Vecima is deliver a single platform for management of Cable Access and Fiber Access devices,” said Ryan Nicometo, SVP & GM of Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business. “The access networks of yesterday are siloed, closed ecosystems with disparate control and management platforms. The access networks of the future are converging Cable Access and Fiber Access. They are easier to manage, easier to scale, and free of legacy access network baggage.”

Vecima’s Entra product portfolio is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Further information about the Entra solution is available at https://vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access/.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

