VeChain upgrades to Proof of Authority 2.0 consensus mechanism By Cointelegraph

VeChain upgrades to Proof of Authority 2.0 consensus mechanism

By
Matilda Colman
-
Supply chain tracking network VeChain has just upgraded its consensus mechanism to what it claims is the “world’s greenest” method of verifying blocks on the chain.

On Nov. 16, VeChain reached a milestone in its six-year history by upgrading its VeChainThor mainnet to the first phase of the Proof of Authority (PoA) 2.0 SURFACE consensus algorithm.