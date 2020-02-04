Supporters give technology an average rating of 4/10. Full coverage of the YouGov VAR survey on Sky Sports digital and Sky Sports News







According to a new YouGov survey, two-thirds of football fans believe that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) have made the game less enjoyable.

The survey, published today, states that 60 percent of fans believe that VAR, presented at the beginning of the season in the Premier League, has malfunctioned, with supporters giving technology an average rating of only 4/10.

The survey found:

67 percent of fans say that VAR has made watching football less enjoyable.

60 percent say that VAR has malfunctioned.

8 percent want to continue using VAR as used now.

74 percent say they still use VAR, but it changes the way it is used.

15 percent want to stop using VAR completely.

The Premier League has conducted its own research on VAR, after 250 Premier League games this season, and will present its findings to the clubs at a routine meeting in London on Thursday.

Since the introduction of VAR, it has provided improved information on large screens to provide greater clarity in the decision-making process.

Referees are now expected to use field monitors (Referee Review Areas) to improve and degrade red card incidents for serious foul play or violent behavior.

The Premier League has also held educational meetings with groups of fans of the club to explain how and why VAR is used.

YouGov also found:

71 percent support a time limit on VAR decisions

81% admit to being able to watch the same video footage as the VARs at the same time

73 percent support being able to hear conversations between referees and VAR

80 percent support encouraging the use of field monitors

The time limits are not set in VAR decisions, to avoid additional pressure on party officials.

The Board of the International Football Association (IFAB), the lawmakers of the game, currently prevent the Premier League and other competitions from showing video clips or still images, until the referee has made a decision.

IFAB does not allow direct audio communication from the referee or VAR to fans. You must hold your annual general meeting in Belfast on February 29.

The survey also found that 73 percent favored video technology in tennis, 67 percent in cricket, 63 percent in Rugby Union and 49 percent in Rugby League.

YouGov interviewed 1,419 GB of adults, between January 15 and 22, who watch Premier League matches very often or quite frequently.