VAR Survey: What do experts think? Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Paul Merson and more | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML735ebcb52ebb815ac48d1888d144fd5c11% %MINIFYHTML735ebcb52ebb815ac48d1888d144fd5c12%







After the YouGov survey on how VAR has been received by Premier League fans this season, we ask the same questions to our Sky Sports experts.

According to an exclusive study, only one in 25 football fans think that VAR has "worked very well,quot; in the Premier League.

%MINIFYHTML735ebcb52ebb815ac48d1888d144fd5c13% %MINIFYHTML735ebcb52ebb815ac48d1888d144fd5c14%

%MINIFYHTML735ebcb52ebb815ac48d1888d144fd5c15% %MINIFYHTML735ebcb52ebb815ac48d1888d144fd5c16%

The results, part of a YouGov survey of 1,419 adults in Britain who watch matches regularly, revealed that only four percent of fans believe that VAR has worked & # 39; very well & # 39; and one in four thinks the technology has worked well & # 39 ;.

We asked 10 of our experts for their views on VAR, and only Stephen Warnock insisted that we should stop using VAR altogether.

In terms of adjustments and solutions, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp were the only experts who opposed the time limit on the duration of the decisions, while all Sky Sports experts and presenters supported being able to listen to the conversations. of the referees. taking with the VAR.

The survey

What would be your preference on the future use of VAR in football?

Keep using it as it is used now, without any changes

Keep using it but change the way it is used

(9 – Paul Merson, Sue Smith, Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas, Harry Kewell, Jamie Redknapp, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jeff Stelling)

Stop using it completely

(1 – Stephen Warnock)

I dont know

If the following changes were made to VAR, would you support or oppose them?

A time limit on how much time it can take to make decisions:

Support for

(6 – Merson, Smith, Warnock, Le Tissier, Nicholas, Stelling)

To oppose to

(3 – Redknapp, Neville, Carragher)

I dont know

(1 – Kewell)

When you can watch the video, the referees are shown:

Support for

(7 – Merson, Warnock, Le Tissier, Nicholas, Redknapp, Neville, Carragher)

To oppose to

(2 – Kewell, Stelling)

I dont know

(1 – Smith)

Be able to listen to the conversation that the referees are having regarding the decision:

Support for

(9 – Merson, Smith, Warnock, Le Tissier, Nicholas, Kewell, Redknapp, Neville, Carragher)

To oppose to

(1 – Stelling)

I dont know

Has VAR been a success?

Gary Neville

12:38 As the results of the YouGov VAR survey were revealed on Tuesday, we asked Gary Neville the same questions. Do you think it has been a success? As the results of the YouGov VAR survey were revealed on Tuesday, we asked Gary Neville the same questions. Do you think it has been a success?

"VAR has been a success with regard to the accuracy of decisions, particularly with the offside and penalties. However, I think they should think more about the experience of fans on the ground."

"I don't understand the problem with the offside. There has to be a point from which one offside is measured, every time. The line goes down and you are on or off. People ask: & # 39; How can you be ? So accurate? & # 39; When using the same methodology and principle every time, it has consistency.

"I could be living in a parallel universe where, for the past five years, I have heard managers complain that when an opposition player is slightly offside, and has not been given an offside. against them by centimeters, otherwise, and it is being tested by technology, and suddenly there is a scandal about it, I do not understand it at all.

"Is this idea that VAR is ruining football? It isn't. What is happening is that VAR is experiencing some turbulence."

Jamie Carragher

5:53 As the results of the YouGov VAR survey were revealed on Tuesday, Geoff Shreeves asked Jamie Carragher the same questions As the results of the YouGov VAR survey were revealed on Tuesday, Geoff Shreeves asked Jamie Carragher the same questions

"I think the crowd has to be more involved, and I think we almost have to do it more like theater. Try to turn it around. I wouldn't say it was a great success, but there were always Being initial problems.

"I am probably divided into that now; I was massively in technology at the beginning of the season, and I think we have to modify it."

The great thing that frustrates people has nothing to do with VAR, but with the handball rule: it has to be changed.

"But also those really tight offside. I always thought that the offside is out of play, but now when I see how tight it can be, we are actually losing what is considered & # 39; level & # 39 ;.

"Before the 1990 World Cup, one had to be behind the last defender, then it happened to be & # 39; level & # 39; the goals that are currently not allowed are what we used to call & # 39; level & # 39; That was introduced to advance the game and brings more goals, but now we are going the other way, we are losing the advantage that was given to us.

"I have to raise my hand, I was massively in favor of technology. But it seems that we have entered completely with everything, and there will always be problems. But we will not return, it will not be taken away.

"We have to find solutions to improve it, because we all love the game."

Paul Merson

4:59 We take a look at the Premier League season so far and highlight the 10 most commented VAR incidents We take a look at the Premier League season so far and highlight the 10 most commented VAR incidents

"It was a surprise! All they had to do was meet a couple of months later and change the rules! Adjust it, you would have thought the rules were written in stone! For the offside rule, draw a line and If there is any part of your body on the other side of the line, you are standing, it is very simple.

"When it was introduced, I thought there would be many goals. The whole VAR is for now stopping a goal, not giving a goal."

"It should make common sense to just make some small adjustments …"

Jamie Redknapp

"It hasn't been a success. Are we in a better place now? No. I was a big fan of the introduction of goal line technology, but in fact, this is still subjective, it's still a matter of opinion.

"If we had the time again, would we have introduced it? Fans don't like it, and for me that's the most important thing, so it hasn't been a success for me."

Sue smith

All experts believe that the referee's conversations with the VAR should be audible to all

"Has it been a success? No.

"I went to the VAR training originally, and I really did it. I thought it was a great idea, and we want the right decisions to be made, but the more it happens, week after week, the decisions seem to be spoiling the excitement of the game.

"You see the players go to celebrate and then they don't, because they aren't sure if it's a goal! And it's the same for fans and experts. The excitement is taking off."

"I think the VARs are making the right decisions, but I often think it's the decisions that should be changed. When it comes to an armpit, that probably has to change."

Matt Le Tissier

"It depends on how success is defined. It has been a success because there are more correct decisions than last season, but in terms of fan experience, then it probably has not been a success."

"I think it has made the game more fair. However, I think it needs adjustments to make it a better experience for fans inside the stadium."

Charlie Nicholas

0:37 On Saturday football Charlie Nicholas feels that the introduction of VAR has interrupted the fluidity of the game. On Saturday football Charlie Nicholas feels that the introduction of VAR has interrupted the fluidity of the game.

"No, I don't think it was a success, but I still support it. The delays, the refusal to go to the field monitor … I simply asked them at the seminars we attended in the summer:" All clubs, Coaches and players have accepted it? and they said "yes,quot;.

"Then I asked them if it would be the final decision of the referee, and they told me: & # 39; Yes & # 39; that has not been the case, so it has failed in that capacity. But I still support VAR, and I think could be useful in the game

"I never thought it would be a 100 percent success, but it has been much less successful than I expected. I wholeheartedly support modern technology in this sport, but supporters now go against it and we can't afford that." The crowd must side, and we must take their complaints and ideas into account. "

Harry kewell

VAR images are not currently displayed on stadium screens.

"For me, I like VAR because you are getting an honest opinion. If one of the big clubs scores a goal, and technically it is not a goal, before VAR that would be a goal! Once they solve what is outside of game! and what is not, will be much clearer.

"I support them using the referee's audio because that would also eliminate the swearing against the officers. In Australia, some conversations between the referee and the VAR have been revealed, and the reaction has been positive."

"Has it been a success here? I would say yes because the goals have been voided correctly due to offside or handball. But I do believe that there should be some changes in the rules around certain balls and offside."

"So I support VAR in making many correct decisions, but a refinement of the rules is needed. Players and managers have only wanted consistency."

Stephen Warnock

"I think it has been mixed. It is difficult because the handball rule is incorrect. If the handball rule is different, then VAR works in some way. The offside rule, however marginal, I think that must also change ".

"And I think there should be some room for maneuver in the decisions made by VAR. In general, I'm not a fan of that, and I think it's ruining the game."

"I know that we now have discussion points with VAR, but they are of marginal decisions. We will discuss things again, and our game is so fast and fast that we don't want to take that away." "

Jeff Stelling

"No, the use of VAR this season was not a success, at all. Some things could have been successful, but the way we operate VAR in this country is not the right way."