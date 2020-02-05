Vanessa Lachey defends her awkward reaction to Jessica Simpson

Vanessa Lachey He's just trying to tell his truth.

the Love is blind the hostess has turned to social networks to defend herself after her interview with her husband in the headlines Nick Lachey earlier this week. On Monday, the couple appeared in the Today show to talk about your new Netflix series when co-host Hoda Kotb mentioned Nick's ex, Jessica Simpsonand his new memory.

%MINIFYHTML0434876b94e7053324aaa26fa171d5d013% %MINIFYHTML0434876b94e7053324aaa26fa171d5d014%

"I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open book, and talked about how she has her life with her husband and children, and she was very, very happy for all of you, "Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa, adding that Jessica mentioned that the couple,quot; sent me something beautiful when we had our sons ".

%MINIFYHTML0434876b94e7053324aaa26fa171d5d015% %MINIFYHTML0434876b94e7053324aaa26fa171d5d016%

After Nick said that he had not read the book yet, Vanessa again referred to the "gift,quot; they allegedly sent to Jessica.

"I feel bad, I'm sorry, you said someone sent it … it wasn't us, but thanks, who sent it," Vanessa said.