Vanessa Lachey clarifies things about Jessica Simpson's gift story

When you sit down for an interview with the hosts of & # 39; Today & # 39; Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, Nick Lachey's wife denies that she and her husband sent a gift to their ex-wife.

Actress Vanessa Minnillo a.k.a Vanessa Lachey doesn't let her husband's ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, get away with it while promoting his memories, noting that he never sent a gift to the singer.

There was an awkward moment when Vanessa and Nick Lachey sat down to talk with "Today"Hosts Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush on Monday, February 3, when the couple was asked about Jessica's new book, in which she is largely complimentary about her ex-husband, who is now married to the former MTV host.

At one point, Hoda revealed that Simpson told her that she and Vanessa are on such good terms that the Lacheys once sent her a gift, a show that the actress quickly knocked down.

"I don't even have your address!" Vanessa said.

Then, Nick quickly intervened to try to direct the questions to the new Lacheys program, "Love is Blind," stating that he had not read Jessica's book but wanted nothing more than the best for his ex.

In the memoirs, "Open Book," Jessica revealed that her marriage to Nick was doomed for her busy careers, but she will always be grateful for her time together, writing: "We mean so much to each other and we always will."

Like her ex, Jessica is now happily married to her second spouse, Eric Johnson (II). Both she and Nick have three children from their marriages.

Simpson adds: "I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and would never say anything to disrespect him."