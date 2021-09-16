Vanessa Hudgens Wears Black One-Piece Swimsuit On The Beach In Miami – Hollywood Life

Vanessa Hudgens rocked a plunging one-piece swimsuit and matching black hat while soaking up the sun in Miami, Fl.

Summer isn’t over for Vanessa Hudgens just yet. The 32-year-old actress hit the beach in Miami, Florida earlier this week, and she looked super sexy in a black, one-piece swimsuit that put her toned figure on full display. Vanessa elegantly walked through the water to soak up that Florida sunshine, and we can’t say we aren’t jealous! See the photos of Vanessa HERE.

Vanessa added to her beachside look with a black hat and sunglasses that matched her sexy swimsuit. She also had a shell necklace wrapped around her neck and some jewelry on her wrist and fingers. A few of the star’s tattoos were also visible in the pics, including the words “Cages or Wings” written in cursive on her left shoulder, and a sunflower inked on her side.

The High School Musical alum looked so relax on the beach, and she even drank a delicious-looking cocktail while strutting across the sand. She was joined on the trip by a few of her friends, but boyfriend Cole Tucker was nowhere to be found. Vanessa has been dating the 25-year-old Pirates outfielder since 2020, and a source close to Vanessa recently revealed why he’s “different” to her previous boyfriends, which include Zac Efron and Austin Butler, the latter of whom Vanessa dated for nearly a decade.

“Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her. People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last,” the insider dished to HollywoodLife exclusively. “But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”