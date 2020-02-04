Vanessa Hudgens under fire for an insensitive pose with a mask in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; The Knight Before Christmas & # 39; He has published a photo of her and her sister Stella trying to look sexy while modeling masks, with a caption that said: & # 39; We are not afraid of not having the flu & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Vanessa Hudgens He found himself at the center of the violent reaction after sharing an image that many considered "bad taste" in the midst of the coronavirus crisis in China.

"The gentleman before Christmas"Star visited Instagram on Monday, February 3 to post a photo of her and her sister Stella Hudgens trying to look sexy while modeling masks that covered their mouths and noses.

%MINIFYHTML5f03cd9bc07918cffa6206710c18e68011% %MINIFYHTML5f03cd9bc07918cffa6206710c18e68012%

"We are not afraid of the flu," Vanessa captioned the image.

<br />

But he quickly received criticism from many of his followers, who pointed out that the image was insensitive considering that the death toll in China during the coronavirus outbreak is currently 361.

"People are dead, Vanessa," commented one, while another wrote: "Wow, this is in bad taste …".

A third replied: "I know it's a funny picture, but there are many people dying. I don't think it's something they joke about, it would be like joking about the AIDS epidemic when I started in the 1990s."

Other comments included: "Wow, this is in bad taste …", "I love you but don't think this is funny" and "It is not good to laugh, it is a serious illness".

Vanessa has not yet responded to the violent reaction and, when WENN went to print, the image was still on her Instagram page.