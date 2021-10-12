Vanessa Hudgens Thought She Would Be Married By 25

“Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of.”
“Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of,” she said. “My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don’t always go the way I expected.”
Hudgens went on to explain that she “always thought” she was going to be married by the time she turned 25 because that’s what her mother did — but “[T]hat didn’t happen.”
“I’m in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn’t matter,” she explained while mentioning her relationship with MLB player Cole Tucker. “What I’ve discovered is that we all have these ideas—and if they don’t happen, then there’s a reason why.”
“Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I’m very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life.”
Read the entire interview here.
