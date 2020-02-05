Vanessa Bryant's tribute to daughter Gianna shows the love of a mother

There is nothing stronger than a mother's bond with her children.

How Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, the proud mother went to Instagram to share a special tribute to a basketball player who left too soon.

%MINIFYHTML26644087f0cf28dc15f59b023beb738f11% %MINIFYHTML26644087f0cf28dc15f59b023beb738f12%

"My Gianna. God, I miss you," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "I have been very fortunate to have woken up to see your beautiful face and your incredible smile for 13 years. I wish it had been until my last breath. Mami loves you until the moon and back. Infinite plus 1. # 2 # Mambacita #GigiBryant,quot; .

Vanessa included a picture of what appears to be a special tribute to Gianna in a school gym.

The publication comes only hours after Vanessa shared good memories of her late husband Kobe Bryant who also died in a helicopter accident.

"#Mybestfriend #theBestdaddy I miss you so much. #Handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband," he shared with an image of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player taken by USA Today& # 39; s Harrison Hill. "I miss you saying,‘ Bonjourno principessa / queen. "