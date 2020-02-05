Vanessa Bryant's tribute to daughter Gianna shows the love of a mother

There is nothing stronger than a mother's bond with her children.
How Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, the proud mother went to Instagram to share a special tribute to a basketball player who left too soon.
"My Gianna. God, I miss you," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "I have been very fortunate to have woken up to see your beautiful face and your incredible smile for 13 years. I wish it had been until my last breath. Mami loves you until the moon and back. Infinite plus 1. # 2 # Mambacita #GigiBryant,quot; .
Vanessa included a picture of what appears to be a special tribute to Gianna in a school gym.
The publication comes only hours after Vanessa shared good memories of her late husband Kobe Bryant who also died in a helicopter accident.
"#Mybestfriend #theBestdaddy I miss you so much. #Handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband," he shared with an image of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player taken by USA Today& # 39; s Harrison Hill. "I miss you saying,‘ Bonjourno principessa / queen. "
While Vanessa and her family continue to cry, fans have the opportunity to make a difference and give back. In a recent social media post, Vanessa announced that the Mamba Sports Foundation created the MambaOnThree Fund to help families affected by the tragedy.
And for those who hope to promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, he directed his followers to the Mamba Sports Foundation.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa shared in a recent Instagram post. "It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon."
She added: "I'm not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are shining on us. . to light the way. "
Funeral arrangements and public memorials for Kobe and Gianna have not been announced at this time. More recently, the father-daughter duo was honored at the 2020 Super Bowl and during the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira.
