Vanessa Bryant’s Legal Team Responds After L.A. County Requests Psychiatric Exams For Individuals Involved In Lawsuit

Roommates, the Los Angeles County filed a new motion in an ongoing lawsuit against them. As previously reported, Vanessa Bryant and other families have joined forces to sue the county for leaked images of the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. The county filed a motion on Friday requesting that Vanessa, her daughters and other individuals involved with the lawsuit submit to psychiatric exams.

According to CNN, LA County is arguing that “independent medical examinations” are required to officially determine if their emotional distress was caused by the crash itself or the leaked photos.

Now, Vanessa’s team has responded to the filed motion saying the county should seek “less intrusive means” for evaluating emotional stress. If a court rules that the families abide by this request, this means individuals including “four teenagers, a 10-year-old child, and a 5-year-old kindergartener” will have to undergo an eight-hour examination.

Vanessa’s attorneys also said that the plaintiffs’ distress “are feelings that any reasonable person would experience if the public officials entrusted to protect the dignity of their deceased family members snapped graphic photos of their loved ones’ remains, used the photos for cocktail hour entertainment, and failed to contain and secure the photos.”

A hearing for this new development is set for November 5, but the trial wont begin until February 2022.

