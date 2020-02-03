Vanessa Bryant requests all the Kobe and Gianna tribute items left by fans in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles

After the premature death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his second daughter, Gianna, 13, many fans paid their respects outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where they left countless letters, flowers, stuffed animals and many other significant items. That said, it seems they will end up in the hands of those who need them most, Vanessa Bryant!

Apparently, all the objects left by the hurting fans will be cataloged and sent to the mourning wife and mother.

According to reports, Staples Center representatives are working with the remaining Kobe family to make sure it is remembered forever.

What that means is that the widow will receive all that remains when worshiping fans outside the Staples Center at her request.

Lee Zeidman, president of the Staples Center, spoke with the Los Angeles Times a few days ago, and told the media that "Vanessa had contacted us and said:" Our family would like the articles. "

However, due to the large number of fans who came and left items in honor of the victims of the helicopter accident, it seems that Vanessa and the three remaining daughters will take a long time to get the memories.

But Zeidman went on to say that ‘So let's catalog each one of them. By that I mean, shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals and toys. We will put them in specially made containers and send them to the family. "

That does not mean that all items will be sent realistically to the grieving family, as it is not possible.

Of course, I was talking about perishable things, like flowers.

Instead, they will be composted and disseminated throughout the stadium.

"That means that all those fans who took the time to buy the flowers and plants and brought them there, some of that will still be on site," he told the same media outlet.



