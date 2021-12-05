Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet 5th Birthday Tribute To Daughter Bianka – Hollywood Life

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share two sweet photos of her daughter Bianka along with a heartwarming caption that called her ‘spunky, energetic, funny’ and more.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, is celebrating her daughter Bianka‘s 5th birthday with the cutest post! The doting mom share two pics of the birthday girl posing in a professional photo shoot along with a loving caption to honor her on her special day. In the pics, the happy tot is smiling while standing with her arms behind her in one, and jumping up with her arms out wide in another, as she shows off a white and purple “Mambacita” hoodie and matching pants, which were designed to honor her late father Kobe Bryant and late sister Gianna.

“Happy 5th Birthday Bianka Bella! We love you so much. You are inquisitive, spunky, vivacious, energetic, funny and so much more. I love you baby girl!!!! You and your sisters are the joy of my life. Happy Birthday, B.B.!!!!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! 😘❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️ #MyJumpingBEAN,” Vanessa captioned the post, which was shared on Dec. 5.

It didn’t take long for Vanessa’s followers to send their own birthday wishes to Bianka once the post was public. “Happy Birthday sweet girl!!” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful.” Others left her heart emojis and party face emojis.

Before celebrating Bianka’s birthday, Vanessa enjoyed a vacation with her family over the summer. She shared pics of them in Croatia and in addition to Bianka, they included her other two daughters Natalia, 18, and Capri, 2. They appeared to have a great time together throughout the sun-filled days and even stopped in the fictional city “King’s Landing,” from the show Game of Thrones at one point.

When the family isn’t going on getaways, they are attending events as well. Vanessa and Natalia recently wowed at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood in Nov. They both wore pink outfits, including a feathered dress for Vanessa and a dress with a slit for Natalia, and posed for gorgeous pics at the event’s carpet. Capri and Bianka also joined them and were seen looking adorable in a video and pics Vanessa shared to Instagram.