VanEck Bitcoin futures ETF to launch on CBOE on Nov. 16 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters.

VanEck, one of the first United States-based asset managers to file for a (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), is finally launching its Bitcoin futures ETF.

According to an official notice by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), VanEck’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF will start trading on CBOE under the ticker symbol XBTF on Tuesday.