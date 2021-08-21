VanEck and ProShares file for ETH futures ETFs By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

23 and counting: VanEck and ProShares file for ETH futures ETFs

Two more Ether (ETH)-based exchange-traded funds have been filed this week, bringing the total to 23 crypto ETF filings so far in 2021. VanEck and ProShares are the latest firms to reveal plans for institutional products focused on . According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, VanEck is seeking to launch an “Ethereum Strategy ETF”, while ProShares is calling its proposed product the “Ether Strategy ETF”. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph