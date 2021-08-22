VanEck and ProShares apply to withdraw Ethereum ETF filings from SEC By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

VanEck and ProShares apply to withdraw Ethereum ETF filings from SEC

Less than two days after submitting separate applications to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), asset managers VanEck and ProShares have seemingly decided not to pursue exchange-traded funds (EFTs) with exposure to Ether. In individual Friday filings with the SEC, legal representatives of VanEck and ProShares both said the firms had elected not to proceed with registering their respective Ether-based exchange-traded funds. VanEck had submitted a filing to launch an “ Strategy ETF” with the SEC on Wednesday, while ProShares applied for an “Ether Strategy ETF” the same day. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph